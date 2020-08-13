A collision on the Moffat bridge in Quesnel has sent one person to the hospital.

The collision saw a motorcycle collide with an SUV. The driver of the bike was transported by EMS to the G.R. Baker Memorial Hosptial in Quesnel with serious injuries.

Staff Sergent Richard Weseen with the Quesnel RCMP gave more details on how the collision occurred.

“A motorcycle was travelling in the slow lane approaching the Moffat bridge and passed a dump truck that was travelling east-bound on Anderson drive,” he said. “The motorcycle driver lost control of his bike and collided with a westbound SUV on the bridge deck.”

The Moffat bridge was shut down for approximately one hour before being opened up after crews cleared debris and the vehicles from the scene.

No update on the status of the injured male has been provided.