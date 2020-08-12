(Files by Catherine Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)

Health Officials announced 85 new cases of COVID-19 in BC, as the province’s total reaches 4,196.

Four new cases have been reported in Northern Health, the region has reached 104.

There was one new case in Interior Health for a total of 394.

Today (Wednesday) recorded the third-highest number of new cases reported in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are 531 active cases, 83% of people have recovered and one more person has died, raising BC’s death toll to 196.

Eight individuals are in hospital due to the virus, 5 of whom are in intensive care.

There are no new community or health care facility outbreaks, however, there are currently 8 ongoing health care outbreaks.

The number of cases on Haida Gwaii stays remains at 26, none of the new cases in the North are associated with that outbreak.

“We are watching the cases climb, which is concerning. We need everyone to recommit to using the skills we’ve learned. Keep gatherings small, have a designated ‘contact keeper,’ limit time with others, maintain physical distance and always stay home if you’re feeling unwell” adds Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry.

Breakdown by health region:

Vancouver: 1273 (+41)

Fraser: 2203 (+36)

Island: 150 (+2)

Interior: 394 (+1)

North: 104 (+4)

Outside of Canada: 72 (+1)