Central Cariboo Search and Rescue in Williams Lake is looking for new volunteers to join their team.

This Saturday from 2 til 6 at the hall, they’ll be holding an open house and recruiting for both their Auto Extrication and Land Search and Rescue teams.

Member and one of the P-R Co-ordinators, Debra Bortolussi said because of COVID-19 there are a few things that visitors should keep in mind.

“Everyone who does come will be asked a couple of screening question just to say if you’ve been in contact with anyone who has been feeling ill, if they’re feeling ill themselves, as they’ll be asked to keep that social distance of 2 meters, to not touch anything unless they ask, and we’re going to be holding most of it outside so we can really capitalize on space and make sure we keep everyone safe”.

Bortolussi said attendance over the years for their annual recruitment and open house has been growing and they’re hoping that they can get a few more volunteers to join their team.

Bortulussi said Central Cariboo Search and Rescue encourages the public to bring their family, a friend to see what makes being a volunteer with them so incredible.

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue currently has just under 40 volunteers and Bortolussi is hopeful that during this weekend’s open house and recruitment a few more people will sign-up to join the team.