Health Minister Adrian Dix and Chief Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provide an update on COVID-19 on March 31, 2020

(Files by Catherine Garrett-MyPGNow)

The Northern Health region has tallied another four cases of COVID-19, however, they are not associated with the ongoing community outbreak on Haida Gwaii.

Northern Health has now hit the 100 mark for total cases.

Interior Health saw its case total jump by two today, for a total of 393 since the pandemic began.

46 people tested positive provincewide.

There are 472 active cases in BC right now, with eight people in hospital and five in intensive care.

There have been no new deaths for 11 days, leaving BC’s death toll at 195.

“There have been no new health-care facility outbreaks in the region. In total, seven long-term care or assisted living facilities and one acute care facility have active outbreaks,” says Provincial Health Officer Doctor Bonnie Henry, adding that the Krazy Cherry Fruit Co. Outbreak in the Interior has been declared over.

“As we look to fall, what we’ve learned from other jurisdictions is that transmission in a school setting is a reflection of what’s happening in our communities; keeping our community transmission low and slow keeps us all safe,” said Dr. Henry.

Breakdown by health region:

Vancouver: 1232 (+12)

Fraser: 2167 (+28)

Island: 148 (=)

Interior: 393 (+2)

North: 100 (+4)

Outside of Canada: 71 (=)