The Chief of Xeni Gwet’in First Nation Government has another title to add to his resume.

Earlier this month Jimmy Lulua was appointed to the Thompson Rivers University Board of Governors.

Lulua said at the moment he doesn’t know what duties come with the position but he did explain what he’ll bring to it.

“For myself, I’m a pretty easy-going guy, I like to get stuff done also I feel like I’m going to be a pretty good piece to the team and that’s kind of how I go about a lot of things, through teamwork, working together and figuring things out”.

Lulua said he was pretty excited to learn that he was given this opportunity to sit on the TRU Board of Governors and is looking forward to this new position come the Fall.

Lulua has been Chief of Xeni Gwet’in First Nation since 2018.