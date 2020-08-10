The nomination period is now open for Quesnel’s Business Excellence Awards.

Kathy Somerville is the Manager of the Quesnel and District Chamber of Commerce…

“It’s super easy this year. You just go onto the Quesnel and District Chamber of Commerce website, fill out the form and push submit, and it goes directly to me, so those categories will all be divided up, and I will send them out to the judges as we have in the past. I will have 12 judges, they judge basically on the wording of why they feel they should be the winner of that category.”

Somerville says the deadline for nominations is September 12th…

“It goes out to the judges for one week. During that one week we also send it out on Survey Monkey and the community is able to get on and nominate their business as well.”

Somerville says there are ten awards this year…

“Business of the Year under 10, Business of the Year over 10, Business Person of the Year, Customer Service Award, Home based Business Award, Community Inclusion, Excellence in Tourism, Social Leadership, Environmental Excellence Award and New Business of the Year award.”

Somerville says like so many events this year, the Business Excellence Awards will not be in person…

“It absolutely is going to be different this year. We’re going to have to do it virtual I’m afraid, just because we are going into fall and have been warned about a second wave. I just feel we need to be super careful, and especially if we want to keep our business open. Lets just do the playing field like everybody else and play it safe but acknowledge them the best way we can.”

Somerville says they didn’t want to cancel it as she feels it is needed more than ever this year…

“Ya it really is. I just don’t want to leave this particular event out this year just because of the businesses that have worked so hard throughout the year and have been through such tough times. You know we’ve lost our trades show this year but I certainly don’t want to lose this, we just have to look at it different for this year and make sure they’re recognized and get all the recognition they deserve.”

The actual ceremony will take place on October 2nd and Somerville says on October 3rd the winners will be paraded through town.