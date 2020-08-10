A stolen vehicle, break and enter and a crash kept Williams Lake RCMP busy over the weekend.

Staff Sargeant Del Byron said Saturday night Police responded to a call at Highway 20 and Westridge Drive where a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed crashed into a hydro pole.

Earlier in the day just before 10 in the morning, Byron said they received a report that a 2008 Champagne colored Ford Escape, license plate JM965G, was stolen in the Donald Road area.

And just after 5, Saturday afternoon Police were called to Corral Mini Storage on Collier Place where 5 storage units had been broken into and rummaged through.

Byron said it’s unknown what was taken.

On July 24th, Williams Lake RCMP was advised of a residential break and enter at Miocene.

Corporal Brett Squire said a large number of personal effects were taken including a significant amount of underwater construction equipment was stolen.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Williams Lake RCMP.