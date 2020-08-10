A date has been set for sentencing for a 52-year old man who was found guilty in a shooting in the Quesnel area.

Kelvin Alphonse is due back in Supreme Court on October 26th.

Madame Justice Winteringham found Alphonse guilty on all six counts against him, including Aggravated Assault, Discharging a Firearm with intent to Wound or Disfigure, and Pointing a Firearm.

A sentencing hearing was held in June and she reserved her decision.

The charges are in connection with an incident in January of 2016.

Quesnel RCMP were called to the Red Bluff reserve after receiving a complaint of shots fired, and upon arrival they discovered an injured female.

The 38-year old victim was first rushed to G.R. Baker Hospital in Quesnel, before being air lifted out to Vancouver in serious condition.