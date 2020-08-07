Chief Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provide an update on COVID-19 on April 11, 2020
(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)
BC Health Officials say 53 more people have tested positive for COVID-19.
Four of those cases are in Interior Health, but there were no new cases reported in Northern Health,
On a positive note, it has been one week without any virus-related deaths, keeping the death toll at 195.
There are 386 active cases.
3,353 people who tested positive have recovered.
BC health officials added, “As we see new COVID-19 hot spots emerge and the new cases creep up in every health authority, we have to keep our firewall strong. Like a wildfire, COVID-19 has the potential to rapidly burn out of control and we need to put out these flare-ups. Today, more than 1,500 people throughout our province are self-isolating, unable to leave their home unless it is to get medical care because they have COVID-19 or have had a high-risk exposure to the virus”.
Two-thirds of the people self-isolating are in the Fraser Health Authority.
11 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, four of whom are in intensive care
There are no new community outbreaks, however, there has been one new health care facility outbreak in the Fraser Region.
Breakdown: (Today)
93– North (0)
389 – Interior (4)
1,167– VCH (+24)
2,069– Fraser (+24)
147– Island (+1)
69– outside of Canada (0)