The wait is finally over for South Cariboo residents.

Today the District of 100 Mile House fully opened Centennial Park that was closed back on May third due to high water.

On July tenth, the District partially re-opened it and today, everything is accessible according to Director of Community Services Todd Conway.

“All the trails, everything in Centennial Park is back open. The creek has subsided, all the edges are now defined again so we felt let’s open it all up”.

Conway said Centennial Park received very minimal damage from the high water that forced it to close and reminds residents coming back to enjoy it that social distancing rules remain in effect and to read and observe the signs.