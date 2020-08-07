Drop-in flu clinics will not be available this flu season in the Interior Health Region.

Interior Health says that the cancellation for drop-in clinics is due to the risk of COVID-19 exposure that bringing groups of people into locations creates, particularly to those most vulnerable to COVID-19 and the flu.

Immunizations will continue to available through Interior Health and community partners like pharmacies, travel clinics, and primary care offices, which provided 70 per cent of immunizations in the region as of last year.

The health authority says it will continue to administer flu shots but through booked appointments.