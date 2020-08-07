Customers heading to Walmart next week will be required to cover there face.

Walmart Canada announced that all customers must wear masks or face coverings by August 12.

Stores in the U.S. have mandated masks since April. In a statement, the company said that this would apply to every store, regardless of whether there is a local government mandate in place.

Customers are asked to bring their own masks and face coverings for when they shop.

Currently, Walmart Canada says measures in place such as increased cleansing, wellness checks for staff at the start of each shift, limiting the number of customers in the store at one time, cleaning shopping carts, as well as installing plexiglass divings at registers and one-way floor markings.

Walmart Canada has over 400 stores across the country, including one in Williams Lake and Quesnel.