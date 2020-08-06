(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)

BC Health Officials announced a total of 47 new cases of COVID-19 in the province today.

Two of those were in Northern Health and one new case was in Interior Health.

Officials say there are 371 active cases in BC, with no COVID related deaths for the sixth consecutive day.

11 patients with the virus are currently in hospital, 5 of which are in ICU or Intensive Care.

Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed two new health care outbreaks in the Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health Authority, bringing the total to 5.

Over 1,800 people are currently isolating due to the possible risk of contact exposure.

Henry also spoke on the opening of BC schools noting “keeping schools closed has a cost well-beyond education.”

Breakdown: (From Today)

93– North (+2)

385 – Interior (+1)

1143– VCH (+11)

2,045– Fraser (+30)

146– Island (=)

69– outside of Canada (+3)