(Files by Brendan Pawliw-MyPGNow)

It will be at least December until we could see the Prince George Cougars take the ice.

The Western Hockey League announced today (Thursday) it is now scheduled to open its 2020-21 Regular Season on Friday, December 4th.

The league remains committed to playing a full schedule of 68 games, followed by four rounds of playoffs.

According to the league, they continue to have regular discussions with government and health authorities on the extensive safety measures to protect players, staff, and fans, and to address key issues such as spectator capacities and border crossings.

By adjusting the start date, the WHL will have additional time to resolve these issues.

“Regardless of our start date, the WHL is committed to playing a full Regular Season and Playoffs in 2020-21,” stated WHL Commissioner Ron Robison.

“In our discussions with the government and health authorities, it has become apparent that additional time is required to ensure we can return to play in a safe and responsible manner. Our WHL health and safety protocols have been well received by the health authorities but we have several key issues that we will need to reach a resolution on in the coming months.”