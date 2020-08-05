The company announced on Sunday that a contractor had tested positive off site and that six people who had contact with him, were now self isolating.

Chris Pharness, the Vice President of Sustainability and External Affairs, provided an update earlier today…

“First of all I would like to say on behalf of BGM (Barkerville Gold Mines) our thoughts are with the effected individual and that we’re hoping for a speedy recovery and that our first priority is the safety and the well being of our employees and contractors and residents of the community. I think that the COVID protocols that we have in place have worked and that the protocols at Northern Health are using at the moment have worked in that people are able to self report and to be identified early on in the process .”

Pharness says they’re now waiting to see what happens with the six people that came into contact with that individual.

He says Barkerville Gold has shut down the exploration drilling program near Wells as a precaution…

“BGM has exercised an abundance of caution in regards to this matter and has temporarily shut down the drilling program until further notice, or until the close contacts of the effected individuals finish self isolating with no COVID symptoms or provide negative COVID-19 results. BGM will continue to work closely with Northern Health on a return to work strategy and we’ll be following Northern Health’s recommendations.”

Pharness says that impacts about 20 employees in total.

He says the day to day operations at the Bonanza Ledge Mine and the QR Mill have not been impacted.

Pharness says the company will continue to update the communities of Wells and Barkerville, adding that they are always open to providing information to any individuals.