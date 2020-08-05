(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)

Police in Prince George uncovered some human remains just east of the city during the BC Day long weekend.

According to Corporal Craig Douglass of the Prince George RCMP noted the remains were located on Saturday.

Douglass also states, “the Prince George Search & Rescue Society assisted with the search located near Highway 16” and, “we do not believe there are any public safety concerns.”

The BC Coroners Service is conducting a separate investigation to determine the cause of death.

Further details may be released as police continue to look into the file.