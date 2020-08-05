Health Canada recalls seven more types of hand sanitizers that contain ingredients that are not acceptable for use and may pose health risks.

The latest recall adds to the 13 recalled on July 21, making over 50 that have been recalled due to them having “unacceptable types” of ethanol or denaturants not being approved for use in sanitizers in Canada, and their safety and efficacy have not been established.

Denaturants are ingredients added to ethanol to make it unfit for human consumption.

Possible reactions to the ingredients include skin irritation, eye irritation, upper respiratory system irritation and headaches.

The organization says to stop using products listed and consult a healthcare professional “if you have used these products and have health concerns.”

Health Canada says the use of alcohol-based hand sanitizer should be used if soap and water are not available for proper handwashing.

The new additions to the list were made on July 27 and August 5. For a full look at the recalled hand sanitizers click here.