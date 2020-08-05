Williams Lake RCMP continues their investigation into a single-vehicle collision that happened over the long weekend.

Corporal Fraser Bjornson said on Saturday afternoon just before 5:30, police were dispatched to a single-vehicle collision on Chimney Lake Road near Williams Lake.

Emergency Services arrived to find a passenger vehicle had rolled multiple times coming to rest on the east side of the highway.

Bjornson said the lone occupant of the vehicle, a 31-year-old male resident of Kelowna, was immediately taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment of his injuries.

Chimney Lake Road was closed in both directions for approximately 90 minutes and Police said witnesses reported observing the same vehicle being driven in a dangerous manner prior to the collision.

Bjornson said Police have not ruled out alcohol as a contributing factor in this collision and the matter remains under investigation.

If anyone has any information relating to this incident is asked to call Williams Lake RCMP 250-392-6211.