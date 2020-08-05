As part of a phased reopening of services and facilities impacted by COVID-19, the City of Quesnel will be reopening the West Fraser Centre and Arena #2 in a staggered approach, first allowing youth groups to book ice time as of mid-September.

Reopening Schedule:

September 14th-Arena #2 Youth groups only

September 21st-West Fraser Centre Youth groups only

October 5th-Adult groups may start to book

All groups must have a Return to Play or COVID-19 Safety Plan before they will be permitted on the ice.

Eligible organizations may only book ice time for activities that conform to Provincial directives on physical distancing, avoiding prolonged and intentional contact and gathering interactions.

Physical distancing occupancy limits have been posted throughout the arenas to indicate how many people can be in an area at one time.

People are being asked to follow the following actions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19:

-Groups/players should come dressed in gear if possible

-Bring and clean your own equipment and avoid sharing equipment

-Do not share water bottles and towels

-Arrive no more than 15 minutes before your booking time

-Practice physical distancing in spectator areas; spectator stands will be limited, but will be disinfected between bookings

-Leave the location as soon as your activities end to reduce overlap of bookings

-Practice physical distancing and remain two metres apart whenever possible

-Stay home if you are sick

-Wash your hand frequently and thoroughly.

Additional services such as public skating, the walking track, and concessions will not be provided when the arenas reopen.

Additional services may be opened in the coming weeks based on changing circumstances and the direction of public health officials.