One of two people charged after Williams Lake RCMP say they found two loaded firearms in their vehicle has been sentenced in provincial court.

46-year old Luaine Stump was sentenced to 12 months probation after pleading guilty to a lesser charge of Storage of a Firearm contrary to regulation.

She was facing one count of Possession of a Firearm for a Dangerous Purpose.

30-year old Wyatt Boffa is also charged in connection with this case and is due back in court on Wednesday. (August 5th)

Charges were laid after police searched a vehicle on January 4th of 2018.