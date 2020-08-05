Woman charged in firearms case in Williams Lake pleads guilty
Williams Lake Courthouse -File photo (R Dyok, MyCaribooNow.com staff)
One of two people charged after Williams Lake RCMP say they found two loaded firearms in their vehicle has been sentenced in provincial court.
46-year old Luaine Stump was sentenced to 12 months probation after pleading guilty to a lesser charge of Storage of a Firearm contrary to regulation.
She was facing one count of Possession of a Firearm for a Dangerous Purpose.
30-year old Wyatt Boffa is also charged in connection with this case and is due back in court on Wednesday. (August 5th)
Charges were laid after police searched a vehicle on January 4th of 2018.