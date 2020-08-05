One man has died after a fatal incident at the Brucejack Mine.

According to a statement the incident happened on Friday (July 31) during maintenance at a support facility on surface.

The employee was treated immediately by the site emergency response team and then transported to the hospital in Terrace.

The man succumbed to his injuries on Sunday (Aug 2).

Pretivm CEO and President, Jacques Perron said an investigation is underway.

“The safety and well-being of our employees is our topmost priority and we will investigate the incident fully. This tragedy is a devastating reminding of the critical importance of safety in all aspects of mine operations,” said Perron.

Operations at Brucejack were suspended on Friday (Jul 31) but have since resumed.

According to the release, the company is fully cooperating with an investigation of the incident.

-Files from Lindsay Newman, MyBulkleyLakes Now