(Files by Catherine Garrett-MyPGNow)

Haida Gwaii has recorded two new cases of COVID-19 over the BC Day long weekend, for three new infections in the North, marking a total of 91.

Interior Health saw an increase of nine cases for a total of 377 since the start of the pandemic.

149 of those are linked to Kelowna.

BC saw a total of 146 infections in the four-day span, as the total case count is now 3,787.

There were 43 cases Fri to Sat, 29 cases from Sat to Sun, 46 cases Sun to Mon, and 28 cases from Mon to Tues.

There are 319 cases currently active, eight in hospital, and four in intensive care.

There have been no new deaths over the holiday weekend, leaving the death toll at 195.

Haida Gwaii has now recorded 24 total cases of COVID-19, and the ongoing outbreak at Fraser Valley Packers is up to 74 cases.

Doctor Bonnie Henry stresses many of the new cases are linked to indoor parties, where people are in close contact.

She says 90% of new weekend cases were in Metro Van, with 195 active cases in Fraser and 78 in Coastal.

Breakdown:

1119 – VCH

1989 – FH

146 – Island

377 – Interior

91 – North

65 – outside of Canada