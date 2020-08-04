The company provided a community and stakeholder update on Monday and in it, it says that the employee tested positive offsite on July 31st.

The company found out from a Northern Health official who also stated that the individual could have been potentially infectious while at the Wells camp from July 26th through the 28th.

The individual had 6 close contacts within the exploration contractor group, but none within the community of Wells.

Northern Health has advised the close contacts to self-isolate for 14 days and get tested for Covid-19 if symptoms develop.

As a precaution, Barkerville Gold Mines has temporarily shut down its drilling program until further notice.

Barkerville Gold Mines has further mandated that all employees are screened for Covid-19 signs and symptoms on a daily basis.