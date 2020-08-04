The worker who tested positive for COVID-19 at the Site C work camp in Fort St. John has now recovered.

BC Hydro says the worker has returned home as part of their normal shift rotation.

“I can confirm the worker that tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks back was cleared by the medical clinic in full compliance with provincial health directives,” said Greg Alexis, Spokesperson for BC Hydro.

“To date, no additional cases of COVID-19 have been identified at Site C,” Alexis added.

BC Hydro says it is continuing to work with Northern Health to make sure provincial health guidelines are met.

People at the camp are required to isolate if they show even mild respiratory symptoms, according to BC Hydro.

The case was originally brought to public attention on July 17, when it was revealed that the worker tested positive after travelling from Alberta.

BC Hydro also noted that as many as 15 workers were in self-isolation on July 20.

#New: Site C now has 15 workers in isolation, up from five when the positive case of #Covid19 was identified last week. There are 1,367 people there as of this morning. #bcpoli #sitec — Catherine Garrett (@cath_garrett) July 20, 2020

The worker arrived from Alberta on July 13 and received a positive test result from Alberta Health on July 15 BC Hydro confirmed.

Northern Health conducted a second test on July 16, confirming the positive result.

BC Hydro says the worker had not left the worksite or interacted with the community of Fort St. John at any point prior to isolating.

Provincial Health Officer Doctor Bonnie Henry said provincial guidelines for industrial sites will now include a question about whether workers are waiting for COVID-19 test results.