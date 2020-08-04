Williams Lake RCMP is still looking for the suspect in the 2019 robbery of the McLeese Lake General Store.

On December 11, 2019, the staff at the general store reported that a male had robbed them with a shotgun demanding lotto tickets and money.

Frontline officers attended the scene but were not able to locate the suspect.

RCMP say he is caucasian, 35 to 45 years old, heavy set (275 to 300 pounds), bald with a long dirty blonde unkempt bear. He was wearing a full-body orange traffic suit and sweater with black and yellow markings.

He drove a 2007-2011 Ford SUV Expedition, dark colour (possibly grey), black roof rack, and no front license plate.

As police continue to pursue their investigation, officers urge anyone who may have any information about this crime to please contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or go online a twww.bccrimestopppers.com.