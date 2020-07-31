City approves new downtown apartment in Quesnel
Future home of downtown Quesnel apartment complex
KLedgerwood-MyCaribooNow-staff
Quesnel City Council has given its blessing for a new downtown apartment building.
Council approved some revisions to a Development Permit for a new building at 726 Front Street.
Director of Development Services Tanya Turner goes over a few of the changes from the previous request…
“This proposal was first approved by Council on September 3rd, 2019. The proposal has now moved from a four storey building with ground floor commercial to a three storey apartment building. The proposed apartment will have 26 units, originally proposed for 27.”
Turner noted that the project did require a variance for bicycle parking units to ten.
Other than that, she said that it met all other Official Community Plan and zoning requirements.