The lookout that surveys the Xatsull Heritage Village will be getting some much-needed upgrades.

The project is expected to cost $25,000, with $5,000 coming from the Cariboo Regional District, and the rest coming from development funding through the Soda Creek Indian Band.

Cheryl Chapman, the economic development and employment coordinator for the Soda Creek Indian Band, said that they would be “beefing up” the deck.

“We are doing two by six planks, and we are also replacing some of the logs that needed to be replaced,” she said. “We will be doing new railing and a new deck on it. It will be really nice and strong to ensure the safety of our visitors.”

The deck won’t be the only thing getting replaced, but their welcome sign as well. Chapman said that wear and tear, as well as weather, have got the best of them over time.

She noted that the lookout is iconic for the village and that she is excited for residents to be able to enjoy it once again.

“It’s been up for quite some time, and people just love checking out the heritage village from that viewpoint,” she said. “You can see the mighty Fraser River, and it’s a beautiful place to stand and absorb the place before you dive into the culture.”

Community members will be doing the construction work, which Chapman notes, is one of the best parts of seeing the deck getting replaced.