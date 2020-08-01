Exploring the Best of Adult Living in Prince George

If you’re nearing retirement, are ready to downsize, or would simply like to own a well-built home in an up-and-coming part of Prince George, its time for you to discover Ridgewood Landing! Ridgewood Landing is a development of bungalow condos currently being built in the University Heights neighbourhood, offering the Best of Adult Living.

We’ve already sold out of our first three phases and are actively selling Phase 4 — featuring our three reality-tested floorplans and walk-out basements.

To learn more about a specific unit or floorplan, give us a call today at (250) 617-6844. To be the first to walk through our showhome — opening this summer — stay tuned to our Facebook Page! In the meantime, here are a few of the reasons homeowners across Western Canada love Estates-Style Communities like Ridgewood Landing.

Floorplans & Features

Offered in three unique floorplans — the Newport, the Westport, and the Bridgeport — Estates-Style homes allow you to downsize without downgrading. No matter which plan you choose, you’ll enjoy a spacious and functionally-designed layout featuring two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a two-car garage. To compare the three plans,

These bungalow condos also feature exceptional standard features like granite or quartz counter-tops, premium kitchen cabinets, main floor laundry, large walk-in closets, spacious pantries, and en-suite bathrooms. To see them for yourself and to take a closer look at the Newport floorplan, check out this video walkthrough — shot at our showhome at Savanna Estates in Pilot Butte!

Customizing Your Home

Important as it is that your home is well-built, it’s equally important that you love every aspect of it. After purchasing at Ridgewood Landing, you’ll begin the customization process by choosing the colours for your walls, flooring, and countertops. You’ll then choose from a long list of available options and upgrades that will help to craft one of our fantastic floorplans into a home designed just for you!

Our team recognizes the importance of having a hand in the design and creation of your next home. No matter what it is that you want to be changed — whether you’d like to alter your floorplan or extend your countertops — we’ll do our best to accommodate. To learn more about the customization process and the benefits of pre-buying, check out this article! And, to see just a few of the colour templates that have become popular in Estates-Style homes across Western Canada, take a look at some of our favourite photos.

The Best of Adult Living

Whether you’d like to travel worry-free, spend more time enjoying your new home and less time maintaining it, or are done with the snowed-in Prince George winters, we’ve got you covered!

For a monthly condo fee of less than $220, homeowners at Ridgewood Landing are freed from the obligations of lawn-care, snow-removal, and other common aspects of exterior maintenance. Regardless of how you plan on spending your reclaimed time, we’re confident that the maintenance-free lifestyle will simplify your life in a relaxing and positive way.

To learn more about this exciting University Heights community, check out our website or give us a call today at (250) 617-6844. To keep up-to-date with all things Ridgewood Landing, like our Facebook Page!



