Highway 97 south of 70 Mile Houe is back open after a collision between two semi-trucks closed it Tuesday evening.

The Clinton RCMP detachment received a call regarding a head-on collision involving two semi-trucks a kilometre south of 70 Mile House on Highway 97.

Officers determined the southbound semi-truck had crossed the center line and collided with the northbound truck trailer, sending them both off the highway.

No was injured, and according to RCMP one of the drivers said he lost traction due to rain, causing the accident.