A woman who struck by a pickup truck in Quesnel early Wednesday afternoon has now been airlifted out to Vancouver from G.R. Baker Hospital in Quesnel.

Initially it was thought that the lady suffered only bruises but RCMP have now confirmed that her injuries were apparently worse than first thought.

Police say she was struck by a pickup truck that was turning left while she was crossing Front Street outside the hospital.

The truck driver, who remained on scene and called 9-1-1, was issued a ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian.

ORIGINAL STORY

A pedestrian was struck by a pickup truck in Quesnel on Wednesday (July 29) afternoon.

Quesnel Fire Chief Sylvain Gauthier describes what happened…

“Just a little bit after 12 the Quesnel Fire Department was called to right across from the hospital, a pickup truck had just hit a pedestrian who was crossing the main entry way to the hospital.”

Gauthier says the driver remained on scene and called 9-1-1.

He says it appears that her injuries were not serious…

“From the assessment that we conducted before ambulance showed up the lady suffered bruises to various parts of her body, shoulder, forehead, and as a precaution the lady as also placed into a hard collar for spinal injury, just a precaution.”

Gauthier says prior to their arrival some people outside the hospital saw the accident and informed hospital staff.

He says a doctor did a quick assessment of her and a nurse then remained with the pedestrian until they arrived.