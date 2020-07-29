A collision south of Ashcroft resulted in the death of two people.

Ashcroft RCMP and Emergency Services responded to the fatal collision on Highway 1 near Basque Road, south of Ashcroft Monday night.

Upon arrival, police found a transport truck off the highway, completely engulfed in flames and a nearby Honda Civic with a lone occupant who showed no signs of life.

The Ashcroft Fire Department was called to prevent the fire from spreading and starting a forest fire.

Evidence found at the scene indicated that a red Honda Civic was heading south on Highway 1, failed to keep right, crossed the centre line and collided head-on with a northbound transport truck. The lone driver of the Honda, a woman believed to be from the United States, was killed in the crash. The driver of the transport truck was not able to escape the cab and was killed as a result.

Investigators are continuing to work with the transport truck company and the U.S.A. authorities to confirm the identities of the two people killed in this collision.

Highway 1 was opened Tuesday as the investigation wrapped up.