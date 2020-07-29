Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

At least one case of COVID-19 has popped up four hours west of Williams Lake.

The Ulkatcho First Nation has confirmed the case of COVID-19 via Facebook.

In the post, they stated that the person is not from Anahim Lake or is a First Nation member.

According to Ulkatcho First Nation the person is self-isolating and following COVID-19 protocols.