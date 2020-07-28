(Files by Catherine Garrett-MyPGNow)

Five of those cases announced today were in Interior Health and there were none in Northern Health.

There are 253 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 3,076 people who tested positive have recovered.

“Of the total COVID-19 cases, nine individuals are hospitalized, three of whom are in intensive care,” said Provincial Health Officer Doctor Bonnie Henry.

A resident of Vancouver Coastal Health has died from COVID-19, marking 194 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

There have been no new health-care facility outbreaks.

In total, one long-term care facility and two acute-care facilities have active outbreaks, including the Holy Family Hospital long-term care facility,

“There are no new community outbreaks and public-health teams continue to support the active outbreaks on Haida Gwaii and at Fraser Valley Packers Inc,” said Doctor Henry.

“As we all look ahead to the upcoming B.C. Day long weekend, let’s ensure it is a safe weekend for all of us. Whether it is enjoying the local parks, staying at a vacation rental or out for dinner, keeping our groups small and maintaining safe distances will protect ourselves and those around us. And if you are in a vacation rental accommodation, whether a hotel room or houseboat, new provincial health officer orders mean you can have a maximum of five visitors and you must take down their contact information,” she added.

Breakdown:

1,067 – Vancouver Coastal

1,815 – Fraser

143 – Island

358 – Interior

80- Northern Health

60 – Outside of Canada