Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture and Sports Minister Lisa Beare (Photo supplied by BC Government Flickr)

Sports organizations in Prince George and across BC will be able to continue providing programs, following some financial support announced by the BC Government.

The province has 4,100 local sports organizations. and the pandemic has led to many of them facing financial challenges due to the absence of registration fees, event revenues, and sponsorships.

To that end, the government is investing $1.5 million to help sports organizations with fixed costs .

“We want people of all ages, backgrounds, and levels of ability to be able to gain the physical and mental benefits sport offers,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

“People in the sport community have felt the effects of COVID-19 profoundly. This funding will help local organizations pay their bills and keep our communities active.”

In addition, Canadian Heritage is also investing $3.4 million in sports organizations across British Columbia.

The funding is part of the $72-million COVID-19 Emergency Support Fund for Cultural, Heritage and Sport Organizations and will benefit B.C.’s provincial, disability, and multi-sport groups.

Funding will be distributed through viaSport.