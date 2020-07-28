Williams Lake armed robbery suspect fails to show up in court
Williams Lake Courthouse (MyCaribooNow.com-STAFF)
A warrant has been issued for a Williams Lake man who is a suspect in an armed robbery.
32-year old Tyler French failed to show up in court on Monday. (July 27)
He has been ordered to stand trial and was scheduled to make an appearance to set a date for that trial.
French is facing several charges, including Robbery with a Firearm, Wearing a Disguise with intent, and Break and Enter with intent.
Williams Lake RCMP responded to a report of an armed robbery back on December 2nd at a residence on Windmill Crescent.
Police say their investigation revealed that a male was assaulted and robbed by two suspects.
RCMP say the stolen items were recovered and the victim was treated for minor injuries.
34-year old Wyomi Boston is also charged in connection with this case.
She’s charged with theft of a credit card and is due back in court today in Prince George for a pretrial conference.