A warrant has been issued for a Williams Lake man who is a suspect in an armed robbery.

32-year old Tyler French failed to show up in court on Monday. (July 27)

He has been ordered to stand trial and was scheduled to make an appearance to set a date for that trial.

French is facing several charges, including Robbery with a Firearm, Wearing a Disguise with intent, and Break and Enter with intent.

Williams Lake RCMP responded to a report of an armed robbery back on December 2nd at a residence on Windmill Crescent.

Police say their investigation revealed that a male was assaulted and robbed by two suspects.

RCMP say the stolen items were recovered and the victim was treated for minor injuries.

34-year old Wyomi Boston is also charged in connection with this case.

She’s charged with theft of a credit card and is due back in court today in Prince George for a pretrial conference.