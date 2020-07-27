(Files by Dione Wearmouth_MyPGNow)

There are now a total of 3,500 positive tests in BC since the pandemic began.

264 are active, including 11 in hospital, 3 in critical care.

Sadly, two more people have died since Friday (July 24th), bringing the total to 193 people have passed away due to the virus.

Dr. Bonnie Henry addressed that there as a breakout of COVID-19 at a Fraser Valley Blueberry Plant, currently there are 15 active cases due to the outbreak.

She also noted the amended order on mass gatherings, however, the limit of people that can attend a mass gathering remains at 50.

Thirty four of the new cases were in Interior Health, while there was just one new case in Northern Health, related to the Haida Gwaii outbreak.

The breakdown of cases by health authority: