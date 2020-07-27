Environment Canada Meteorolgist Bobby Sehkon says the criteria was actually developed by the BC Centre ofr Disease Control.

Here, he explains what it takes to get to that decision here in the Cariboo…

“The maximum daytime high of 29 degrees, minimum overnight lows of 14 degrees, and then agaIn 29 degrees the following day, so that criteria must be met for two days in order for us to meet the heat warning criteria.”

Despite the heat, Sehkon says the Cariboo won’t be approaching any new records for July 27th…

“The record temperature for today for Quesnel is actually 35.3 degrees from 1998, and for Williams Lake the record for today is 34.2 from 1998 as well.”

Sehkon says the hot temperatures are supposed to continue throughout most of the week…

“Today will be one of the warmer days of the week and we’re going to see highs of about 31 degrees in the Cariboo and then we see a little bit of a, a slight tick down in temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday, but then Thursday is looking like another hot one where we could see temperatures between 32 and 36 degrees for Cariboo.”

Sehkon cautions people to protect themselves from the sun…

“We want to enjoy it but keep in mind the UV is high this time of year, it’s about the highest it gets. We have a UV index of 10 or very high, so we want to avoid the sun between 11 and 3 pm if we can with the highest UV of the day, and also the hottest point of the day is usually between 1 and 5 pm, so it’s best to avoid strenuous activity at that time.”

Sehkon says it is also important to keep hydrated.

He also reminds people to not leave pets or children in a closed vehicle.