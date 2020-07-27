A blow to tourism in the Quesnel area.

Rocky Mountaineer has announced that it is suspending its operations through the 2020 season.

The company says on its website that due to numerous circumstances, including the uncertainty of when the travel restrictions will be lifted, they had no choice but to postpone operations until the scheduled start of the 2021 season.

Amy Reid, the Manager of Economic Development & Tourism with the City of Quesnel, says Rocky Mountaineer made 47 stops in Quesnel in 2019.

There were 6,055 visitors.

Rocky Mountaineer delayed the start of their season several times due to the Covid-19 pandemic before making the decision to suspend operations.