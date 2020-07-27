The doors to Cariboo Regional District Offices have been closed to the public since March 18th.

Tomorrow (Tuesday), they’ll re-open in Williams Lake and 100 Mile House, and later in the week in Quesnel once the required changes to the public reception area are completed.

Communications Manager for the CRD, Chris Keam said they’ve been working on the re-opening for awhile.

“It’s taken us a little while to make sure that we were going to have staff and visitors both be safe and then, of course, there’s a lot of demand for the necessary equipment and Plexi shields and those sort of things, so it’s taken us a little while to get things in place but now we have”.

Keam said they are recommending people call the CRD office if they need to speak with a planner or building inspectors as often times these questions can be answered over the phone.

People who request an in-person appointment will be asked to fill out a health questionnaire regarding possible exposure to COVID-19 and provide contact information prior to the meeting.

A number of measures will be in place to protect employees and the public from exposure to the coronavirus which can be found on the CRD’s website.

Even though the offices are opening up Keam said no date has been set yet for district library facilities.

“The libraries of course are a very complex challenge because you have lots of people in the libraries, you have lots of materials coming in and out, so we’re really being very careful about how we get them fully open. At this time we do have curbside pickups if people would like to check out a book that is available to them they can go online, they can put a book on hold then the library will give them a call when it’s ready”.