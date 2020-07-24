It still need the approval of the BC Supreme Court, but a company has made an offer to purchase C&C Wood Products in Quesnel with the intention of continuing to operate it.

PricewaterhouseCoopers, the court appointed receiver of the specialty mill and Westside Logging, is recommending that the court accept the offer of Quesnel Investment Corporation.

The Receiver’s report to the court states that on July 20th it entered into two purchase agreements with Quesnel Investment Corporation.

One for the non-license assets such as the property, the plant and its equipment and the inventory, and the second for the license assets, specifically the forest and timber sales licenses of the companies.

The document indicates that that represents 145 jobs in the community.

C&C Wood Products filed for bankruptcy back on June 2nd and halted operations on May 29th.