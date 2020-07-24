After a couple of months of steady precipitation, the Cariboo will get several days of extremely warm weather.

Meteorologist for Environment Canada Doug Lundquist said today (Friday) a cold front moving through the Cariboo will bring with it showers and the chance of thunderstorms, but come the weekend, temperatures will begin to climb.

“We’re expecting to get into the low to mid 30’s, Williams Lake and 100 Mile House by Monday, Tuesday. In Quesnel the temperature will be in the 30-32 range. It’s looking good until at least the middle of next week and then maybe a bit cooler towards the end of next week”.

Lundquist advises the public to stay safe and hydrated, make sure you cover up especially from Noon onwards.

Environment Canada is also thinking about putting out a heat alert by tomorrow and maybe some heat warnings for next week.

Lundquist said the normal hottest time of the year is right around BC Day so this ridge is timed for the hottest time of the year.