The assault occurred close to close to 3rd Avenue and Proctor Street

Williams Lake RCMP has arrested the suspect from an assault and robbery during the early morning hours of Friday morning.

The victim was close to 3rd Avenue and Proctor Street in the City when the suspect got out of the vehicle and struck them.

The suspect tried to take the victim’s backpack before taking the victim’s bicycle and trailer then fleeing the scene.

The bicycle and trailer were recovered a short time later, and the victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was able to provide the suspects’ identity as they were known to each other, and a description of the vehicle the suspect got out of.

Police made patrols for the vehicle, later locating it and arresting the suspect without incident.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have information on this.

If you have any information about this, contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 1-250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477