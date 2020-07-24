The Williams Lake RCMP were called to the scene of a fatal crash early Friday morning.

At 1:43 a.m. Williams Lake RCMP responded to the crash, where a 62-year-old man was found under the ATV he was operating. It appeared that the ATV had driven through a mud hole and rolled over, trapping the man underneath.

The man had been out checking fences along his property and when he failed to return. The family went looking for him and came across the crash scene.

The crash occurred in the 5000 Block of Ridge Road in Big Lake.

The RCMP and BC Coroners Services are investigating, but have stated in a news release that there does not appear to be anything suspicious related to the death.