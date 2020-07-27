A cutblock in community forest K4F near Clinton. (supplied by Forest Practices Board)

The Clinton and District Community Forest (CDCF) is handing out over $250,000 to the Village of Clinton and community organizations.

The Village will receive $169,832, with 11 organizations receiving $87,075 in grants.

Every year the CDCF returns 60 per cent of its profits to the Village, with 40 per cent going towards community groups that have applied for funding.

Steve Law, the general manager of the Clinton and District Community Forest, said that with everything the community of Clinton has gone through, this year’s funding is more important than ever.

“The last couple of years have been really difficult for Clinton. We had the West Fraser’s Chasm Mill shut down, then we had COVID-19, and this is all after the 2017 fire,” he said. “It’s been a fairly catastrophic few years with lots of things going on that have affected the residents and the community of Clinton. The board is really excited to contribute dollars to the community.”

Law said that being able to help out the community has always been the goal of the Community Forest.

“Every year we are able to do that, if the results of the past year enable us to give out money in the subsequent years, as long as everything else is good, the priority for the board is giving back to the community.”

This year’s biggest recipient was the Clinton Recreational Youth Hockey Club, who received $40,00.

A full look at this year recipients: