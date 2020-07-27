Clinton Community Forest gives back over $250,000 to community
A cutblock in community forest K4F near Clinton. (supplied by Forest Practices Board)
The Clinton and District Community Forest (CDCF) is handing out over $250,000 to the Village of Clinton and community organizations.
The Village will receive $169,832, with 11 organizations receiving $87,075 in grants.
Every year the CDCF returns 60 per cent of its profits to the Village, with 40 per cent going towards community groups that have applied for funding.
Steve Law, the general manager of the Clinton and District Community Forest, said that with everything the community of Clinton has gone through, this year’s funding is more important than ever.
“The last couple of years have been really difficult for Clinton. We had the West Fraser’s Chasm Mill shut down, then we had COVID-19, and this is all after the 2017 fire,” he said. “It’s been a fairly catastrophic few years with lots of things going on that have affected the residents and the community of Clinton. The board is really excited to contribute dollars to the community.”
Law said that being able to help out the community has always been the goal of the Community Forest.
“Every year we are able to do that, if the results of the past year enable us to give out money in the subsequent years, as long as everything else is good, the priority for the board is giving back to the community.”
This year’s biggest recipient was the Clinton Recreational Youth Hockey Club, who received $40,00.
A full look at this year recipients:
|Clinton Fall Fun Fest
|$3,500
|Sponsorship of the 2020 event
|Desert Sands Senior soccer teams
|$3,500
|Team shelter and storage shed
|Royal Canadian Legion Branch #194
|$500 & $3,000
|2020 Kids’ Christmas Party and sponsorship of the seniors’ weekly soup program
|Clinton Ag Association
|$10,000 & $2,500
|Bleachers at the Clinton Rodeo Grounds and sponsorship of the Clinton Little Britches Rodeo
|Clinton Outdoor Sportsmen Association
|$2,500
|A new pit toilet for the Clinton trail system
|Clinton Snow Jockey Club
|$2,500
|A new pit toilet for the Clinton ski trails
|Clinton Recreational Youth Hockey Club
|$40,000
|A new Zamboni for the 47 Mile Sports Complex
|South Cariboo Historical Museum Society
|$7,000
|For staffing, displays, events, and marketing for the 2020 season
|Clinton Food Bank
|$5,000
|For food, rent, and distribution costs
|Fresh Air Cinema Drive-In Movie Night
|$1,075
|Towards a physical distancing-friendly drive-in movie night
|Loon Lake Community Recreational and Agricultural Society
|$6,000
|For a sea-can for storage for the Loon Lake Volunteer Fire Department