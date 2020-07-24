Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb is being recognized for his advocacy for the forestry industry.

Cobb has won the Forest Products Association of Canada’s award for community advocacy.

“Across Canada, it’s exceptional, really,” he exclaimed. “I never ever thought I’d be nominated, let alone the recipient of such an award. We are a resource-based community, and forestry is our number one industry, and we have to do what we can to not only support the industry but supports all the workers. It’s kind of exciting and a great honour.”

He was nominated by a local mill for his over three decades of involvement with the forestry industry. He said that his participation had led him to do some amazing this for the community and given him some fantastic opportunities.

“In the 90’s we went through the land use planning, which I was a big part of it,” he said. “I’ve been asked to make presentations as far away as Alberta on the forest industry and some of the stuff we’ve done.”

Cobb said that he is most proud of is how he has been able to help out Williams Lake.

“I think for the most part because of the support we have given as a municipality and not just myself for the forest industry, if you look at what’s happened in other community as close as Quesnel and 100 Mile House where they had mill closures, and we haven’t,” he said. “I think a big part of that is because of our support and our advocacy and giving them wherever we can give them to make sure that they stay in our community.”

Cobb added that he is awaiting more details on the award and when he will receive it.