There are now 77 cases of COVID-19 in Northern Health, up 8 from yesterday’s (Wednesday) total.

This is the largest single-day case count increase in Northern Health since the start of the pandemic.

There were also 11 new cases recorded in Interior Health.

30 new cases have occurred provincially, as the total reaches 3,392.

There are 304 active cases, including 16 in hospital, 3 of whom are in ICU.

One additional person has died, and 190 people have passed away due to the virus.

Dr. Henry addressed the cases tied to community transmissions in the central and southern Okanagan, explaining many British Columbians who may have been exposed to the virus have traveled home and are now self-isolating.

She also addressed the potential of an election this fall in British Columbia, and said the health authority is currently working on a plan to conduct elections safely.

