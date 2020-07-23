34-year old Brent Adolph is due back in court on October 26th.

Four days have been set aside.

Adolph is also charged with aggravated assault in connection with a stabbing incident on May 15th of 2016.

RCMP were called to the corner of Lakeview Crescent and Broadway Avenue South where police say they located a 27-year old male in medical distress.

He was taken to hospital and flown out immediately in critical condition.

Police said at the time that they believed that the incident may have carried on from a disagreement or argument at a local business in the area.