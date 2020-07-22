(Files by Justin Madu-MyPGNow)

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 34 new cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia today, for a total of 3,362.

Of the 34 new cases, 31 are test-positive and 3 are epi-linked.

There are currently 285 active cases, including 17 hospitalized – 3 of whom are in critical care.

No new deaths occurred and the total remains are 189.

2,888 people who had contracted the virus have now fully recovered.

1,000 British Columbians from every health authority in the province are now in self-isolation in connection with the outbreak in Kelowna.

More restrictions will be put in place for bars, restaurants, and nightclubs – including dance floor closures.

Henry also said there are 20 to 30 people connected to each positive case through contact tracing.

The breakdown of cases by Health Authority: