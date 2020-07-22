(Files by Catherine Garrett-MyPGNow)

Prince George Cougars graduating forward Josh Maser is moving on to the next stage of his career.

The ’99 born captain has signed a one year contract with the Iowa Wild in the AHL.

Terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Maser, 21, just finished his four-year Western Hockey League career with the Cougars.

The Houston, B.C. product led the Cougars in scoring in the 2019-20 season, after he amassed 48 points (29g-19a) in 62 games, to go along with 63 penalty-minutes.

Maser led the team in goal scoring in the last two seasons, as he compiled a career-high 30 goals in the 2018-19 season.

In 218 career regular-season games, Maser had 143 points (90g-53a) and 214 penalty minutes.

He ranks 22nd all-time in points in team history.

Maser was originally drafted by the Prince Albert Raiders in 2014, and traded to the Cougars two years later.