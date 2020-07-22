A Quesnel man, accused of assaulting a homeowner while trying to allude police, has been sentenced in Supreme Court.

34-year old Nathan Doucette pleaded guilty to a charge of assault and dangerous operation of a conveyance.

Two other charges, failing to stop for police and driving while prohibited, were stayed.

Doucette was sentenced to an additional 62 days in jail, three years probation, and also received a three year driving prohibition.

He was given credit for 303 days in jail for time already served.

RCMP received a call of an unwanted man in a business back on July 10th of last year.

Police say he left the business prior to their arrival but it was discovered that the vehicle he had left in was taken without the owner’s consent.

RCMP say he then attempted to flee from police and collided with a police cruiser before fleeing on foot.

The Police Dog Service from Prince George was then called in.

The suspect is then accused of forcing himself into a residence where he was confronted by the homeowner, who police say was then injured during an altercation.

Doucette was then arrested at the home and taken into custody.